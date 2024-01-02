ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 1,142,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

