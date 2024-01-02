Raymond James & Associates Has $770.01 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.49% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $770,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

