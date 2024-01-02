Private Ocean LLC Sells 722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

