Robbins Farley Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robbins Farley grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 328,400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

