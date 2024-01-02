Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.39. 747,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,475. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.