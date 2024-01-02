VeraBank N.A. Takes $208,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. The company had a trading volume of 722,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

