Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

