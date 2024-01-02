Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $180,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

