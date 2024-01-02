Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,325 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Chubb worth $296,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $226.98. The stock had a trading volume of 158,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,269. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.