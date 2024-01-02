Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 184,949 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,673,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 184,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comcast worth $251,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 2,564,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

