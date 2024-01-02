Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $345,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

