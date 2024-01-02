Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $22.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,093.65. The company had a trading volume of 703,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $981.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $905.54. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

