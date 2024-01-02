Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.