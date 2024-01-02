Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Oracle worth $355,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.