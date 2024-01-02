Dakota Wealth Management Buys 7,211 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

