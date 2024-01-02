Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 807,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

