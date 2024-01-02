Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 168,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

