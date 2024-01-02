Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $21.32 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 162,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

