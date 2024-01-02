Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 6.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

ETN stock opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

