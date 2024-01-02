Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $243.79 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

