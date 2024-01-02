Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,950 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 931,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

