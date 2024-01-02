Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 4,802 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. 224,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

