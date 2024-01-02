Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,836,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,156,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.