Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.85. 409,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

