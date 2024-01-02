James Hambro & Partners Sells 55,281 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,281 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.8% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.98. 545,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

