CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 4,762,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

