Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 1,007 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.00. 4,202,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

