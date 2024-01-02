Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $223,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,126,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $480,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,956 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 102,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 50,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 95,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 655,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,392. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

