Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,527 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $19.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.32. 1,308,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.41. The company has a market capitalization of $262.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.