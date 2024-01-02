Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 1,517,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

