Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,369 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. 28,528,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.