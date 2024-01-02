Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,460,000 after buying an additional 354,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

