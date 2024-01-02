Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

