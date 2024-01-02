Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 39,462 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.