Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 10,983,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The firm has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

