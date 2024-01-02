Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

