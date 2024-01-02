Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Consulate Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 18.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $42,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

