WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 101,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.3% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 217,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.54. 486,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

