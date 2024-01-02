Robbins Farley Has $6.70 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Robbins Farley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.5% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.52 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.