Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 345,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,747,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,278,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.53. 564,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

