Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,670,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,638,456. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

