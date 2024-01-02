Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 740 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.