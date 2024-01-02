Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

