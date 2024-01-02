Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 8,617 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.87. The stock had a trading volume of 805,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,695. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

