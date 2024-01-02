W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New $689,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after buying an additional 68,719 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VGIT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 1,516,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
