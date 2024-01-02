Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 280,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.