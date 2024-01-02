Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.27. 1,857,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $347.19 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
