Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average of $181.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

