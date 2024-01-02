Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

