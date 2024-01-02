Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.19.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

